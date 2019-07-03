Katy boy drowned when overcrowded pool overwhelmed lifeguards: Lawsuit

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy family has filed a lawsuit after their 6-year-old son drowned in a community pool, claiming the pool was overcrowded and was not being properly watched by lifeguards.The family of 6-year-old Ga Ram Kang is suing the community association of King Crossing Inc., and its home builder, Pulte Homes of Texas.Kang drowned at the community swimming pool at King Crossing on May 5."It's hard," said a visibly emotional Jocelyn Kang, the boy's mother, at a press conference Tuesday. "Sometimes, it's unlivable. From the time I had Ga Ram until now, my life revolved around him. Everything I did, my thoughts, everything was for him."The mother says the community pool opened its doors for the first time that day and took her two boys for a swim.She says there were people everywhere, loud music was blaring, and claims the two lifeguards staffing the pool weren't in control of the crowd."Ga Ram was 5 feet away from the lifeguard when he drowned and she didn't jump in the pool to give him aid or anything," said Jocelyn.She says by the time the second lifeguard went in after Ga Ram, it was too late.She believes if the lifeguards had better training, her son would still be alive."There was a false sense of security she had going to the pool that day," said the family's attorney Allena Wright. "She thought she was going to a pool that had extra safety by having lifeguards."As families prepare for Independence Day gatherings, the Kangs believe other parents should know they can't always depend on lifeguards."We have to watch them very closely," said Jocelyn.ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the parties being sued.The community association declined to comment.