drowning

Katy boy drowned when overcrowded pool overwhelmed lifeguards: Lawsuit

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy family has filed a lawsuit after their 6-year-old son drowned in a community pool, claiming the pool was overcrowded and was not being properly watched by lifeguards.

The family of 6-year-old Ga Ram Kang is suing the community association of King Crossing Inc., and its home builder, Pulte Homes of Texas.

Kang drowned at the community swimming pool at King Crossing on May 5.

READ MORE: 6-year-old found dead in community pool in northwest Harris County

"It's hard," said a visibly emotional Jocelyn Kang, the boy's mother, at a press conference Tuesday. "Sometimes, it's unlivable. From the time I had Ga Ram until now, my life revolved around him. Everything I did, my thoughts, everything was for him."

The mother says the community pool opened its doors for the first time that day and took her two boys for a swim.

She says there were people everywhere, loud music was blaring, and claims the two lifeguards staffing the pool weren't in control of the crowd.

"Ga Ram was 5 feet away from the lifeguard when he drowned and she didn't jump in the pool to give him aid or anything," said Jocelyn.

She says by the time the second lifeguard went in after Ga Ram, it was too late.

She believes if the lifeguards had better training, her son would still be alive.

"There was a false sense of security she had going to the pool that day," said the family's attorney Allena Wright. "She thought she was going to a pool that had extra safety by having lifeguards."

As families prepare for Independence Day gatherings, the Kangs believe other parents should know they can't always depend on lifeguards.

"We have to watch them very closely," said Jocelyn.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the parties being sued.

The community association declined to comment.

Pulte Homes of Texas sent ABC13 Eyewitness News the following statement:

"First and foremost, this is a terrible tragedy and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Kang family. At this time, we are not aware of any lawsuit having been filed."

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykatychildren's healthdrowningchild deathswimmingpoollawsuitfamily
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Kemah PD Chief's family sues shipping company for his death
Adult dies after being found face down in west Houston pool
5-year-old boy with autism drowns in apartment pool: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News