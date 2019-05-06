6-year-old found dead in community pool in northwest Harris County

Another tragic situation. @HCSOTexas deputies responded to a community pool at 24999 Ceremonial Lane. It was determined that a 6-yr-old was found face down in the pool. EMS performed CPR & child was taken to Tx Children’s at Barker Cypress & pronounced deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/rxdtPFeQQm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old drowned in a community pool Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It happened at 24999 Ceremonial Lane in west Harris County, just north of Katy.Gonzalez said the 6-year-old was found 'face down in the pool' when deputies arrived. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital at Barker Cypress Rd. where the child was pronounced dead.It's unclear how long the child was in the pool before deputies arrived.This comes just one day after the body of a lifeless 2-year-old toddler was found floating near Sylvan Beach Park just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.