6-year-old found dead in community pool in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old drowned in a community pool Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



It happened at 24999 Ceremonial Lane in west Harris County, just north of Katy.

Gonzalez said the 6-year-old was found 'face down in the pool' when deputies arrived. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital at Barker Cypress Rd. where the child was pronounced dead.

It's unclear how long the child was in the pool before deputies arrived.

This comes just one day after the body of a lifeless 2-year-old toddler was found floating near Sylvan Beach Park just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

RELATED: 2-year-old reported dead after drowning at Sylvan Beach Park

EMBED More News Videos

2-year-old dead after drowning at Sylvan Beach Park: sheriff

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydrowningchild deathharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News