Kroger adding CBD products to Houston shelves

The CBD offerings include lotions, balms, oils, and creams. Texas becomes one of 22 states in which the Kroger chain will sell the topical products, according to a release. The change comes after a bill authorizing the regulated production and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products was passed and signed in early June by Texas lawmakers.
Along with Texas, Kroger stores in Georgia, Montana, Utah, and Virginia are the latest to add the topical products to store shelves. Products containing the legal limit of 0.3 percent or less of THC will be clearly labeled, per the store.
