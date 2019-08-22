Kroger adding CBD products to Houston shelves

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5126537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CBD oil trend is making its way into Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas -- In a move that illustrates just how mainstream CBD - or cannabidiol - has become, mega grocer Kroger has announced the sale of hemp-derived CBD topical products in 88 Texas stores, including in Houston.The CBD offerings include lotions, balms, oils, and creams. Texas becomes one of 22 states in which the Kroger chain will sell the topical products, according to a release. The change comes after a bill authorizing the regulated production and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products was passed and signed in early June by Texas lawmakers.Along with Texas, Kroger stores in Georgia, Montana, Utah, and Virginia are the latest to add the topical products to store shelves. Products containing the legal limit of 0.3 percent or less of THC will be clearly labeled, per the store.