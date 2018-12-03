How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston

Any bag larger than: 14" x 13" x 4"

Any audio and/or video recording devices

Guns, knives, stun guns, ammunition, razors, box cutters, or other weapons

Mace, pepper spray, or any aerosol sprays

Cans and bottles

Food or beverages

The public will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to President George H.W. Bush when he is scheduled to lie in repose at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, where the former president and First Lady Barbara Bush worshiped for more than 50 years.The president's remains will arrive back in Houston at Ellington Field on Wednesday and will arrive at Saint Martin's at 5:45 p.m.From 6:45 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m., the public is invited to pay their final respects to President Bush as his remains lie in repose.The public should park at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Dr., where guests will need to get through security and then board shuttle buses that will take them to the church.Organizers are asking participants to allow for ample time to get through security. Video and photos are restricted during viewing and cell phones must be turned off.An invitation-only funeral will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 11:15 a.m.According to the St. Martin's website, the campus will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and will reopen Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. All activities originally scheduled for those days will not be held.