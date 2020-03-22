coronavirus texas

Houston firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Houston Fire Department.

HFD says the firefighter is currently self-quarantined at home after he began having symptoms within 24 hours after his shift on March 17. The firefighter was not under current self-monitoring or quarantine with the HFD. Twelve other firefighters who had contact with this person at the station have also been instructed to self-quarantine.

Fire Chief Sam Pena said there are currently 3 additional firefighters awaiting COVID-19 test results after reporting exposure and exhibiting symptoms. Two are self-quarantined at home and one is quarantined with the HFD.



The positive results come back days after it was announced that four Houston firefighters spent their first night in a Houston hotel under quarantine after contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The four were ordered to isolate after a 'medium/high risk' contact with a potential patient. Two of the four are showing symptoms and are being tested for COVID-19, a source with the firefighter's union told ABC13 on Monday.

RELATED: Firefighters concerned as protective gear runs low, coronavirus testing hard to get

In a sign that the novel coronavirus continues to move faster than leaders can react, the hotel rooms were secured in a late night shuffle by senior leaders of the Houston fire department. City emails reveal it wasn't wrapped up until early Sunday morning.

"Four firefighters who were exposed to COVID-19 stated they were unable to quarantine at home," Pena told ABC13. "Immediate accommodations were secured by the Fire Department for those employees as the city of Houston works diligently on entering into a greater facility agreement to assist personnel that are not able to home quarantine. That agreement is expected to be finalized in the near future."

More TOP STORIES News