Sports

Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to slain deputy's family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is stepping in to help the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who lost his life after he was shot during a traffic stop Friday.

Correa met with the Dhaliwal family Monday afternoon and donated $10,000 during their time of need. He said he felt compelled to make the donation after hearing of the deputy's shooting.

In a photo, Correa is seen surrounded by Dhaliwal's family, including several children wearing Astros hats.

Deputy Dhaliwal changed the lives of many, according to community members, and was the first deputy to wear a turban and a beard, blending the articles of faith of his Sikh religion with his uniform.

During Sunday's game, the Houston Texans held a moment of silence for Dhaliwal before their game against the Panthers.
