Carlos Correa donates $10,000 to slain deputy's family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is stepping in to help the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who lost his life after he was shot during a traffic stop Friday.Correa met with the Dhaliwal family Monday afternoon and donated $10,000 during their time of need. He said he felt compelled to make the donation after hearing of the deputy's shooting.In a photo, Correa is seen surrounded by Dhaliwal's family, including several children wearing Astros hats.Deputy Dhaliwal changed the lives of many, according to community members, and was the first deputy to wear a turban and a beard, blending the articles of faith of his Sikh religion with his uniform.During Sunday's game, the Houston Texans held a moment of silence for Dhaliwal before their game against the Panthers.