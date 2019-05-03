cinco de mayo

Free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday, and if you're going to head out for margaritas, make sure to have a designated driver.

Houston personal injury lawyers Sutliff & Stout are offering free holiday rides from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

The firm says all you have to do is make the right choice if you have been drinking by taking a taxi or ride sharing service home.

RELATED: Why are these rides free?
You can get a reimbursement for a ride of up to $30 (including no more than a 10 percent tip) by sending the firm your receipts by May 12. The firm will reimburse your ride via PayPal.

Mail the receipts to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
Houston, Texas 77027

For more details, head over to MyTexasInjuryLawyers.com.

The law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, and says they are doing it because they see the consequences of drunk driving.
