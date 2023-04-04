Cinco de Mayo Parade to return to Downtown Houston after 3 years

Hundreds turned out for the LULAC District VIII Cinco de Mayo Parade Saturday in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a three-year hiatus, Houston's Cinco de Mayo Parade is back - and you're invited.

Tuesday, LULAC District 8 said the parade is set to return Downtown on Sat., May 6, after being cancelled previously due to the pandemic.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m., starting at Texas at Hamilton, near Minute Maid Park.

You can watch the parade live anywhere you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.

Organizers said Houston hasn't seen a Cinco de Mayo parade since 2019. In that time, the city - and our Hispanic and Latin communities - have grown.

"The Hispanic community is vibrant, and is growing by leaps and bounds each and every year," LULAC district director Al Maldonado said. "We're now like 45% of the population, and we want to be able to express our heritage and culture to the rest of the city at large."

This year's celebration will feature more than 100 parade entries, highlighting the culture and music of Mexico and other Latin communities.

Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno will emcee this year's parade, which will also feature appearances by anchors Erik Barajas and Rita Garcia.

There's still time to sign up to walk or ride in the parade, and LULAC said it is in need of dozens of volunteers to put on the celebration. You can learn more at LULACD8.com.

On the day of the parade, drivers can find $5 cash-only parking at Minute Maid Parking Lot C, located at 2208 Preston St. Parking is free for parade volunteers and school buses.

"You do not have to be a Latino to come out to a parade and enjoy it," parade chair Mary Ramos added.

"They don't have to be Mexican. They don't have to be Honduras. They don't have... we are everything. We're Puerto Rican, we're Mexican, we're Hondurans. We're Guatemalans. We're all Latinos, and we need to make sure everybody knows we're Latinos and we're together."

Cinco de Mayo marks the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

