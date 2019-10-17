abc13 plus friendswood

Former designer for the stars buys flourishing flower shop

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Lary's has been brightening up Friendswood for 57 years, but owner Stacy Parsons wants to get one thing clear!

"I'm not Lary," she laughed.

Parsons bought Lary's Florist seven years ago, and added event and design services to the business.

Now, it's called Lary's Designs.



"You get tired of going into Houston to look at fabric, and wallpaper, and rugs, and lighting, so I wanted my own resource," explained Parsons. "I moved here in 1994 and I've raised both of my children here in Friendswood, and I'm not going anywhere."

It is Homecoming season in Texas, which means Parsons and her staff are busy making mums.

