Friendswood ISD approves new attendance zonings for the 2023-24 school year

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- Newly drawn attendance zones for the 2023-24 school year have officially been approved for Friendswood ISD.
The new zones were initially presented at the April 25 board of trustees workshop and were unanimously approved at the May 9 board of trustees meeting.
The 2020 bond project building of the new Cline Elementary School which is located in the West Ranch master-planned community and is replacing the current Cline Elementary School on Briarmeadow Avenue, is one of the main reasons for the new attendance zones.
According to zoning maps presented at the workshop, the area around the current Cline Elementary would be zoned to Westwood Elementary School and Bales Intermediate School. FM 528 would serve as the major dividing line between being zoned to Westwood Elementary and Bales Intermediate, Windsong Intermediate School, or Cline Elementary, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper
Westwood Elementary, located at 506 W. Edgewood Drive, and Bales Intermediate, located at 211 Stadium Lane, additions and renovations were also part of the 2020 bond and will be able to accommodate more students.
Children who will be going into the fifth grade that year will have the opportunity to stay at the same school they were previously attending instead of having to switch to a new school so long as the parents are willing to provide their own transportation.
In March of next year, the district will announce tentative staff assignments and then finalize them in May before the school year starts in August.
