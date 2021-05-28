education

The sport of rock, paper, scissors at Friendswood Junior High School

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The sport of rock, paper, scissors at Friendswood Junior High School

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Friendswood Junior High School Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament of Champions has the feel of a professional sporting event.

There are crowds of students and teachers, entertainment performances between matches, trophies, confetti and more.

"It's a great celebration for those eighth graders," said Mark McKeever, a Friendswood Junior High math teacher who started the tournament. "We do it every year."

The tournament officially begins each May when eighth grade students play rock, paper, scissors during math class. The Tournament of Champions features the 21 kids remaining from the initial field. The event started thirteen years ago, but didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a hard year for us," McKeever said on teaching during the pandemic. "The tournament was just a great ending to the year."

The tournament started small, but now includes appearances from the school's drumline, teachers dressed up as rock, paper, and scissor mascots, a dance routine from the theatre department, and an official trophy and plaque. The winner of each year's tournament gets their name and photo on the plaque, which is displayed outside of the eighth grade restroom.

"It's a great way to end junior high," said Noah Dixon, the winner of this year's tournament. "It's a really good day."

Dana Drew, who is the principal at Friendswood Junior High, agrees - he says the event is part of the district's push to provide "authentic learning" opportunities to students. Drew says the Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament of Champions spreads joy, kindness, and competition on a large scale.

"They'll remember this forever," said Principal Dana Drew. "I think it's advantageous for our kids to see."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfriendswoodeducationgamesabc13 plus friendswoodschoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
National Museum of Funeral History celebrates life after death
UST offering one-of-a-kind program for students with disabilities
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
What to know about the Bellville ISD 2021 Bond Election
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News