Neighbor tried to save deputy who was shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Loretta Hall and her mother were at home, putting up Halloween decorations when they heard a gunshot and saw Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal fall back.Hall quickly ran over to him but says by the time she got to him, it was already too late."It was my mother. I could hear her screaming my name and so I ran outside and I saw him laying on the ground. So I quickly ran over and administered CPR," Hall told Eyewitness News.She says nobody else was on the street when it happened. Holding on to hope, she called 911 and continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived."He was lifeless on the ground and my first thought was just to try and save his life," Hall said. "Looking back, it's just so unreal and just crazy to see a person, who you've spoken with many times, and just to see them die like that it's horrible."Dhaliwal was transported by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where hours later, he passed away."I'm just completely in shock that he's gone," says HallLike so many in this neighborhood who knew the deputy, she's coming to terms with the loss."He was the nicest cop I've ever met. He was the most down to earth cop I've ever met," she said.