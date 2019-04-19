CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of men and women in the Channelview area are working to serve their community.
The Channelview Ministry Team helped the East Side rebuild after Hurricane Harvey devastated the area.
Then, they were there in 2018, when a bus carrying students from Channelview High crashed in Alabama. Dozens of students and teachers were badly injured.
RELATED: Bus driver killed in crash involving Channelview HS band in Alabama
"We are a group of guys and ladies and people that care," explained ministry team leader Irvin Clark. "That's what we do. We care. I think that when you care and you touch a community, you can make a difference in that community."
The group is currently raising money to give bikes to deserving students.
And, every Christmas, they make sure everybody gets the holiday season they deserve.
"Last year, we served over 170 families with over 2,000 students receiving a Christmas," said Kent Wilson, who is also the chaplain for the Channelview Fire Department.
You can join the conversation with the Channelview Ministry Team on its Facebook page.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Channelview Ministry Team answers the call in times of need and disaster
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News