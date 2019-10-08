Bows and ribbons pop up overnight at Highland Village

As SkyEye zoomed over Westheimer Monday, reporter Don Armstrong spotted those familiar red holiday ribbons and bows sparkling on the rooftops of the shopping center.
Giant red Christmas tree ornaments also seemed to pop up overnight along the palm tree-lined roadway, beckoning shoppers to start checking off their gift lists.
If the appearance of the Highland Village holiday decor has you feeling jolly, this might not come as a surprise: experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person.
RELATED STORIES
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Top holiday light displays in Houston and surrounding areas
Highland Village gets into the spirit of Christmas with its famous holiday decor