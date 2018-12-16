HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With a little over a week to go, you still have time to check out some over the top Christmas lights in and around Houston. From animated displays to fire cannons, when it comes to the brightest and the best, everything's always bigger in Texas.
ABC13 Eyewitness News reporters Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia give us a closer look.
Children of all ages and adults alike are checking out what's twinkling.
River Oaks has some of the most elegant displays around. With Cascading towering trees wrapped in a wintery glow, they say the homeowners here do not hold back, going above and beyond to deck the halls.
SkyDrone13 took to the skies and showed a view from Santa's sleigh. A home in Magnolia has been attracting holiday visitors for years, and it gets bigger and bigger every year.
The home was decorated by the Gullo family, who is not only known for their automotive dealerships, but their community contributions as well.
"We come out here every year. The kids love it. Mr. Gullo is a huge part of this community. We just love coming out," a spectator said.
Onlookers gazed at the glimmering lights, while visions of Mickey bring cheer to the night.
There's thousands of lights at every turn in Magnolia, but getting a little closer to H-Town, things are heating up at the Franck house.
Don Franck added pyrotechnics to his display a couple years back, and each year, the show keeps growing.
Lights are choreographed to music, each song taking hours upon hours to program. Frank used to be in IT, so this comes naturally to him.
"When you see the kids and their faces light up, it makes it all worth it," Franck said.
Prestonwood Forrest puts neighbor against neighbor in a friendly decorating competition.
No matter where you turn, each display is brighter than the next. The homeowners here really go all out, and truly enjoy the visitors they attract, whether they're driving from Houston -- or flying in from the North Pole.
For a list of where these Houston Highlights are located, we put together an interactive map.
