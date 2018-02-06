10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We asked ABC13 viewers on our Facebook page for the best places to check out Christmas lights around town.
Prestonwood Forest
Prestonwood Forest welcomes hundreds of visitors to its community each year to see the holiday decorations. The neighbors take pride in decorating their homes and participating in a friendly competition for the best displays. An ABC13 viewer says pack the car with the kids and a Thermos of hot chocolate while you play Christmas music on the radio! The neighborhood is located off of Highway 249, just north of Willowbrook Mall.
Pecan Grove
The residents in Pecan Grove in Richmond, TX also compete for an annual Christmas lighting contest. With several prizes up for grabs, the whole neighborhood takes part, making it a favorite for ABC13 viewers.
For full screen experience click here
The Bufkin Christmas Wonderland
The Bufkin family in Pasadena goes all out for Christmas every year - you can see their house from the Beltway! People from all over come out to see their light display, as well as walk through and look at the train sets, Santas, and more.
The Gullo House in Magnolia
Tony Gullo, of Gullo auto dealerships, turns his home into a 5-acre Christmas wonderland every year. He even dresses up as Santa for the kids. ABC13 viewers say it's a "must see" for holiday enthusiasts. The house is located on Old Hockley Road.
For a full screen experience click here.
Candyland Display in Spring Branch
Prepare to be delighted if you cruise the street where a Candyland display lives on Quincannon Lane in Northwest Houston. A heads up before you go -- because of the popularity of the display, there's often a steady stream of vehicles on the street to catch a glimpse of the lights. So, plan to sit back, relax and enjoy the view!
Green Tee Terrace in Pearland
If you're near Pearland, make sure to stop by the Green Tee neighborhood to see dozens of homes on display!
Santa's Wonderland
We know it's not technically in Houston, but this wouldn't be a Christmas lights list without Santa's Wonderland. You have until Jan. 7 to make the trip to College Station to see the millions of lights. Buy your tickets online before you go to save.
River Oaks
Many of the homeowners in River Oaks leave the decorating to the pros. These stately homes have elaborately lighted displays to go along with them! Make sure to head down River Oaks Boulevard and Inwood Drive for the must-see streets.
Constellation Field
Constellation Field is usually known as the home of the Sugar Land Skeeters, at least during baseball season. But this holiday season, it's Santa's homebase. The baseball stadium was transformed into a winter wonderland for Sugar Land Holiday Lights.
Candlelight Park
Candlelight Park is another neighborhood known for its outstanding Christmas displays year after year.
Moss Lights
This extravagant light display consists of about 80,000 lights by a family in League City. It's been an annual tradition for the Moss family for several years since 2010. Click here if you want to check it out. The family is taking 2018 off, but says the elaborate display will return in 2019.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff