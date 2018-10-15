HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's not even Halloween yet, but Houston is already getting into the Christmas spirit.
Highland Village is known for its holiday decor, with their oversized bows displayed on top of stores.
Crews decorated the area recently, which is making us all wish it was already Christmas time.
It’s beginning to feel a lot like #Christmas! Houston, are you ready? https://t.co/7LS6hN7maG #abc13 pic.twitter.com/QMtzHZeANQ— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) October 15, 2018
SEE ALSO: 10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Well, it already feels like Christmas at #HighlandVillage! What do you think - too early, or right on time? https://t.co/7LS6hN7maG #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Shnc9pt5nR— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) October 15, 2018