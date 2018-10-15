HOLIDAY

Highland Village gets into the spirit of Christmas with its famous holiday decor

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reports from Highland Village where holiday decorations have begun to pop up way before Christmas, Thanksgiving and even Halloween.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's not even Halloween yet, but Houston is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

Highland Village is known for its holiday decor, with their oversized bows displayed on top of stores.

Crews decorated the area recently, which is making us all wish it was already Christmas time.

SEE ALSO: 10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston

Our list of the ten best places to see Christmas lights

