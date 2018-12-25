VIRAL

Biggest viral moments in 2018

Here's a look at 2018 viral recap

The year 2018 is coming to a close, and with it goes a plethora of viral moments and trends.

Here are some of the year's biggest viral moments:

Is it Laurel or Yanny?
This was the big debate of the year, but depending on the pitch of the recording, it could be either.

National Portrait Gallery unveils portraits of the Obamas
This year, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled and installed the presidential portraits of President Barack and Michelle Obama, and the couple received thousands of retweets shortly after. The former first lady was especially met with praise with one little girl's reaction going viral. The portraits were created by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.

Banksy's "Girl with Balloon" art
They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, and that proved true for England-based street artist Banksy's latest work. The "Girl with Balloon" painting was worth a whopping $1.4 million, but then, Banksy shredded work stunning spectators.

The "Hot Mandarin Duck"
The "Hot Mandarin Duck" of New York City's Central Park was also a big hit on social media in 2018. An overnight sensation, this multicolored duck was featured on the news, talk shows, and graced many timelines this year. The duck's face was even on shirts.

Fortnite
Online game Fortnite was released in 2017 and developed by Epic Games. Fortnite was one of the most played online games of the year, and in-game purchases totaled to nearly $300 million in April alone.

RELATED: Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Fortnite the reason for hundreds of divorces, website says

Raccoon climbs Minnesota Skyscraper
A tiny raccoon's quest to climb the Minnesota Skyscraper was a moment that went trending. Captivating the public's attention, the raccoon climbed 20 stories and made it to the roof.
