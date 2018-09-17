Fortnite the reason for hundreds of divorces, website says

It turns out the popular video game Fortnite isn't just addicting, it's also a relationship killer.
It's been cited in at least 200 divorce papers filed on the website Divorce Online.
That's about five percent of the divorce petitions the website has received since January.
The website says it's one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the United Kingdom.
It even compared the phenomenon to other addictions, typically cited in divorce cases, like drugs, alcohol and gambling.
