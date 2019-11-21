'Be Sus' now spans over I-45, and we had to look the word up

The words "Be Sus" was shown painted on the trestle that spans over I-45 into downtown Wednesday.
A search of the term "Sus" returned this definition from Urban Dictionary: "Suspicious, but more 'lit.' Used as a replacement for suspicious such as when a friend is being awfully quiet."
It's not known how the altered saying fits into the context of the "Be Someone" message.
The iconic graffiti has been vandalized or altered before, only for the saying to reappear.
In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.
"I get it. It's vandalism, but it's in a different sense, too, if you just take those words and apply it to yourself, it might mean something to you," he told ABC13 in 2016.
