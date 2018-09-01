COOL SPACES

All Aboard: 'Ol Railroad Cafe

Hidden in historic downtown Rosenberg, is the 'Ol Railroad Cafe, know for it's burgers as big as the state of Texas.

Molly O'Connor
Hidden inside the Vogelsang Antique Emporium in historic downtown Rosenberg, is the Ol' Railroad Café, known for their burgers as big as the state of Texas.

The building the Ol' Railroad calls home has been part of Rosenberg since 1910. It's home to a wine bar, an antique shop and the oldest working elevator in Texas.

Chef Daniel Ornelas, one of three chefs who runs the restaurant, first opened the culinary café as a small sandwich shop.

When he partnered with fellow chefs Clint Stump and Dillion Kao the menu expanded offering different cultures of food.

"We all come from different backgrounds, bring something different and complement each other," Stump said.

The most famous burger on the menu is the 'Hobo' which is topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, homemade onion strings and a fried egg.

Other popular items are the shrimp and grits and signature fried chicken and waffles

"People love the food but they also love the nostalgia of the building, "said Ornelas.

The café also supports local artists, with paintings featuring the work of Rosenberg's most talented artists.
