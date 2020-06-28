Real Estate

ABC13 Plus: Richmond-Rosenberg housing market cools off with pandemic

As our ABC13 Plus series has focused on Richmond-Rosenberg, we take a look at the real estate market in the area.

According to the online real estate database Zillow, the housing market has cooled off in that area during the pandemic, with the average median home value falling less than one percent over the last three months. The average median price is now $266,000. That's around $125 dollars per square-foot.

It's still higher than the average per square-foot price of $124,000 dollars in Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land metro area. But Zillow predicts prices in Richmond will fall 2.5 percent in the next year.

In Rosenberg, the average median price has also fallen slightly in the last three months to $185,000. That's an average of $114 per square-foot, well below the Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land price.

Zillow predicts Rosenberg prices will fall two percent over the next year.

The most expensive home currently for sale in Richmond is a 13-thousand square-foot home with eight bedrooms and eight baths. The asking price is $5.2 million.
