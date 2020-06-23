ROSENBERG, TX (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, there are a couple companies in the Richmond, and Rosenberg communities offering hundreds of jobs.
For 70 years, OakBend Medical Center has been apart of the Richmond community.
"You can't walk through the hallways here without somebody saying hi to you, and making you feel like you're family," OakBend Medical Center CFO, Jeff Hammel explained.
The facility is looking to add new members of the family. Right now, there are a number of jobs available. "We have lots of clinical jobs, nursing," Hammel said. "All levels of nursing, whether it's surgery, skilled nursing, medical surgical, ICU." While those require medical training, it doesn't mean you need it to get a job. "We have housekeepers, we have food services, we have patient registration," Hammel said. "All of those are things you don't have to have a medical background for." In Rosenberg, the area's largest new facility is looking for help too. More than a year ago, Dollar Tree announced it was coming to an area off the Southwest Freeway near Texas Spur 10. It's not a massive store, but a distribution center to get product to its stores in the region. The company picked Rosenberg for its proximity to Houston, and available workforce. If you're looking for a job, the company has a number of positions, starting at $15.50 an hour. The facility isn't complete, but Dollar Tree is already hiring 300 employees. With the unemployment rate around 14 percent due to the pandemic, now could be the perfect time to land a job. "We hope that people who have had tough times because of this will go on and look at the jobs that are offered here because if you think maybe you wouldn't qualify work at hospital, think again," Hammel explained. If you're interested in a job at OakBend Medical Center, click here. For jobs at Dollar Tree, click here.
WHO'S HIRING: Hundreds of jobs available in Richmond & Rosenberg
