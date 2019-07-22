6 fun things to do in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Clear Lake area has a lot of different things to do and see, ranging from hiking at a nature center to visiting a vintage aircraft museum, and, of course, Space Center Houston.Here's a glimpse of the activities offered to you in the Bay Area:At 2,500 acres, Armand Bayou is the largest urban wilderness preserve in the country. Among the natural wetlands forest, prairie and marshland, 270 species of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians reside. In addition, Armand Bayou offers special programs, including Firefly Friday, owl prowl night hikes, and bat hikes.At 59 acres, the park stands out for its combination of water amenities, traditional park offerings, and its tribute to native American history. There is an ancient Indian burial ground situated on site.What more can be said about the dining and amusement options offered with Galveston Bay in the backdrop? Aside from the summertime fireworks and live music, Kemah Boardwalk also morphs into a holiday wonderland, for example, during the winter season.Going from the water to the air, the Lone Star Flight Museum serves as a history lesson in aviation, boasting 40 significant vintage aircraft and over 1,500 artifacts through more than a century of air travel. Of course, the Lone Star Flight Museum made the move inland to a state-of-the-air facility from Galveston.Growing from the putting greens of its original draw, Putt Putt has added more entertainment offerings on its site, including laser tag and bumper boats. It's an ideal place for birthday parties, as well.The tourist anchor of Johnson Space Center, home of NASA's Mission Control, Space Center Houston has emboldened visitors into an interest of space exploration. The attraction offers demonstrations and an inside look of the U.S. space program, including guided tours of JSC.