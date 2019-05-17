ABC13 & You

2019 Houston Iftar celebration

HOUSTON -- The Houston Iftar annual Ramadan Dinner was hosted by the Islamic Society of Greater Houston and several collaborating organizations.

The event showcases Houston's diversity and culture and promotes unity for all religions and cultural organizations. The event features the Mayor of Houston as the keynote speaker .

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar and is a month of fasting. Ramadan is one of the holiest celebrations for members of the Islamic faith.

It is period of sacrifice and commitments between dawn and sunset.

Iftar is a meal served at the end of the day during Ramadan, to break the day's fast. Iftar is a social event, involving families and community members.

It is common for people to host others for dinner, or gather as a community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonislamcommunityabc13 & you
ABC13 & YOU
Trailblazing girls form all-female Scouts BSA troop in Pearland
Army veteran starts W.A.V.E. Campaign to help female heroes find success after service
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News