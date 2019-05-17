2019 Houston Iftar celebration

HOUSTON -- The Houston Iftar annual Ramadan Dinner was hosted by the Islamic Society of Greater Houston and several collaborating organizations.The event showcases Houston's diversity and culture and promotes unity for all religions and cultural organizations. The event features the Mayor of Houston as the keynote speaker .Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar and is a month of fasting. Ramadan is one of the holiest celebrations for members of the Islamic faith.It is period of sacrifice and commitments between dawn and sunset.Iftar is a meal served at the end of the day during Ramadan, to break the day's fast. Iftar is a social event, involving families and community members.It is common for people to host others for dinner, or gather as a community.