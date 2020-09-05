Soap suds spill out of Texas City fountain after prank

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another fountain overflowed with soap suds after pranksters poured dish soap into the water overnight.
The video above shows the Phoenix Fountain bubbling up in front of the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Earlier this week, vandals poured soap in the Wortham Memorial Fountain on Allen Parkway at Buffalo Bayou Park.
SEE RELATED STORY: Soap suds spill into road after Buffalo Bayou fountain prank
These soapy fountains became popular on TikTok, a Chinese social media app that's also a hit in the U.S., last year but it seems they could be making a comeback.
