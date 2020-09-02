Bubbles seen pouring out of iconic Buffalo Bayou Park fountain

The Gus S. Wortham Memorial Fountain on Allen Parkway at Buffalo Bayou Park, known for its resemblance to a dandelion, got an unexpected bubble bath overnight.
Video from the scene shows soap suds bubbles all around the fountain. Large chunks of bubbles were even seen floating across Allen Parkway as the breeze picked them up.
You can get a closer look at the sudsy mess in the video above.
A similar prank happened in Kingwood last year when bubbles were seen pouring from a street corner.
ABC13 viewer Rika Achord Weinrich recorded video of the bubbles from a fountain at Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston.
The video shows the fire department trying to clean up the foamy mess.
Weinrich said she's lived in Kingwood since 2002, but this incident might be the "best in the history of Kingwood."
"My initial reaction was that I have never seen it in this scale before," Weinrich wrote. "It has never caused a traffic hazard."