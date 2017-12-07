Health & Fitness

How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.

Wildfires burn materials like vegetation and buildings that let off toxins and gases. These toxins and gases can irritate your eyes, skin, throat and lungs, causing chest pains, stinging eyes, headaches, sore throats and sinus infections.

The elderly, children, pregnant women and those with heart and lung disease are especially susceptible to side effects from wildfire smoke.

If you're near a burning fire, monitor the air quality index before spending extended periods of time outdoors. If possible, avoid heavy activity.

If you're indoors, keep your doors and windows closed to limit your home's exposure to smoke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyaccuweatherbrush firefiredisastereye careweatherwildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Man charged in street racing crash that killed innocent driver
2 new areas to watch for potential development in the Gulf
Sept. 11 attacks are still killing first responders 19 years later
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
Program offers student loan forgiveness to college students
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
Show More
4 officers fired after unloading 21 shots at man in distress
Drier weather today, but tropical downpours return next week
Houston ISD designates Sept. 30 as Vanessa Guillen Day
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home thanks to your help
Gunman shoots mother in stomach, barely missing babies
More TOP STORIES News