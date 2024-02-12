21-year-old claims self-defense after allegedly shooting man armed with ice pick, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a 21-year-old man who claimed another man followed him after leaving a restaurant in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
On Sunday at about 10 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shooting at 2000 Smith St., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics transported the man to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they received a 911 call from a nearby location where the possible shooter had reported the shooting.
Once police arrived, police took the 21-year-old into custody and found the gun that was used in the shooting.
In a preliminary investigation, the gunman had just left a restaurant when he realized another man was following him, according to police.
The man who followed him was carrying an ice pick as he approached him at a crosswalk.
Police say the armed man fired his gun and shot the suspect after thinking he was going to rob him.