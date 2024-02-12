WATCH LIVE

21-year-old claims self-defense after allegedly shooting man armed with ice pick, HPD says

Monday, February 12, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide the fate of a 21-year-old man who claimed another man followed him after leaving a restaurant in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Sunday at about 10 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shooting at 2000 Smith St., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they received a 911 call from a nearby location where the possible shooter had reported the shooting.

Once police arrived, police took the 21-year-old into custody and found the gun that was used in the shooting.

In a preliminary investigation, the gunman had just left a restaurant when he realized another man was following him, according to police.

The man who followed him was carrying an ice pick as he approached him at a crosswalk.

Police say the armed man fired his gun and shot the suspect after thinking he was going to rob him.

