6 people shot within 45-minute span overnight across Houston and Harris County

The suspects, described only as four Black males, were last seen in a 2019 white Chevrolet Impala SS with two black custom stripes on the hood and no front license plates.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second day in a row, a young person has been killed on the streets of Houston.The victim, just 19 years old, was one of at least six people shot across Houston and Harris County in a 45-minute time span overnight.City leaders have said they are worried about crimes spiking this summer, especially with teens.Sadly, the violence didn't stop there. In one instance, a 6-year-old was a victim.Here is what we know about each shooting scene.Grow near Guhn - northwest Houston9:20 p.m. MondayHouston police responded to shooting call in the 8000 block of Grow Lane, where they discovered a black Cadillac with three shooting victims inside.A 19-year-old, identified as Jasmine Burell, had been fatally shot, and two other men, identified as 30-year-old Donovan Crawford and 31-year-old Chaz Caddie, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to HPD.An investigation revealed that the shooting was related to a call officers received around the same time from the M&G Market convenience store about a block away on Tidwell.Police say surveillance video footage shows two male suspects walk up and unload rounds into the black Cadillac. The Cadillac then pulled away and stopped on Grow Lane, where officers found the victims.Officers described the suspects as four Black males wearing shorts and hoodies.Investigators believe one of the suspects identified the victim's vehicle, two other suspects committed the shooting and the fourth suspect drove the get-away car.The shooters were last seen in a 2019 white Chevrolet Impala SS with two black custom stripes on the hood and no front license plates.Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted men is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Bammel Fields Court near Bammelwood - north Harris County8:42 p.m. MondayAn innocent 6-year-old is recovering after being shot in his own home.Deputies said someone was shooting at homes on Bammel Field Court and Bammelwood, a cul-de-sac. The bullets from outside went through the walls, hitting the child as he sat on the stairs inside his home.A stray bullet struck the boy in the stomach. At last check, he was stable in the hospital.Unfortunately, neighbors say shootings are nothing new in their neighborhood."I've been here three years, and it's been crazy. It's like shootings four times a week. You just don't know what to expect one day to another. You're just chilling in the living room. Next thing you know, bullets. A lot of these neighbors got bullets in their houses," said one neighbor.Witnesses saw a black car, possibly a Camaro behind the homes before the shooting.A little girl told ABC13 she doesn't feel safe playing in her own neighborhood because she is worried about getting hurt."It's really scary because there's been a lot of shootings lately. Me and my sister don't ever play out here cause of all the shootings happening. We barely come out sometimes," she said.Greenwillow near Willowbend - southwest Houston8:47 p.m. MondayWhile details are few about this shooting, we know from police that a man was shot and killed during a family altercation at an apartment complex in the 10800 block of Greenwillow.The suspect, a relative of the victim, is in custody after police say he opened fire.Buffalo Speedway near W Bellfort - southwest Houston9:15 p.m. MondayIn this incident, a woman was shot while trying to answer the front door at an apartment on Buffalo Speedway and W Bellfort.Someone knocked on the door, but before she could open it, two shots were fired through the door, police say.She was struck in the chin and throat, but is expected to survive.