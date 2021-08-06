Six Flags Fiesta Texas scares up world's steepest-dive roller coaster

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- What's touted as the steepest-dive roller coaster in the world is riding into Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.The roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, will feature a "cliffhanger hold" that suspends riders as they head face-first down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop. Moments later, they'll enter a 150-foot dive.The coaster is set to debut in the summer of 2022.