Houston Olympic superstar Simone Biles shares new Wheaties box cover with her fans

She does it again! Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has landed on the cover of the iconic cereal brand. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans of the breakfast of champions - and actual champions - are in luck, as a Houston-born G.O.A.T. has landed on the cover of an iconic cereal brand.

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties. Houston's G.O.A.T. revealed the box on her social media channels on Thursday, Jan. 19. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.

"It's here!!! My second @wheatiescereal box is rolling out in stores now. Keep an eye out for the new design in a cereal aisle near you," she wrote on a post that netted more than 36,000 likes.

