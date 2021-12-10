simone biles

Simone Biles' emotional 2021 leads to Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year honor

EMBED <>More Videos

Simone Biles named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simone Biles is truly having a gold medal year.

Take her stalwart Olympic run and not long after, her positively heroic Senate appearance - where she condemned the FBI and U.S. Olympic Committee for their botched handling of the sex abuse against she and her teammates by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Finally, there was the triumphant and sold-out stadium tour where she performed with her Tokyo 2020 teammates.

Now, the longtime Houstonian has been named Time Magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year. This is the second time this year the publication has honored the gymnastics G.O.A.T.; she was previously named to Time's Most Influential People list in September. The cover image features a simple close-up with Biles looking forward - almost defiantly so.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustongymnasticssimone bilesculturemap
SIMONE BILES
Simone Biles-backed mental health startup vaults to $4.8B value
Simone Biles leaps onto Time Magazine's list of influential people
4 star gymnasts testify before Congress on Nassar investigation
What's next for Simone Biles after Tokyo?
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News