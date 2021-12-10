Simone Biles' emotional 2021 leads to Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year honor

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simone Biles is truly having a gold medal year.Take her stalwart Olympic run and not long after, her positively heroic Senate appearance - where she condemned the FBI and U.S. Olympic Committee for their botched handling of the sex abuse against she and her teammates by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Finally, there was the triumphant and sold-out stadium tour where she performed with her Tokyo 2020 teammates.Now, the longtime Houstonian has been named Time Magazine's 2021 Athlete of the Year. This is the second time this year the publication has honored the gymnastics G.O.A.T.; she was previously named to Time's Most Influential People list in September. The cover image features a simple close-up with Biles looking forward - almost defiantly so.