Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old last seen Friday in Beaumont

GET INFORMED: Have you ever wondered what to do when someone you know goes missing. Hit play for a full breakdown.

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need the public's help in finding an 83-year-old man with a cognitive impairment last seen in Beaumont.

Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. was last seen at the 8600 block of Washington Blvd at about 6 p.m. on Friday, the Beaumont Police Department said.

Officials described Abrego-Vega Sr. as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black polo hat with yellow stripes, a red plaid short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes, carrying a black suitcase. He also has surgical stitches or a scar on the top left side of his head.

Law enforcement officials believe the 83-year-old's disappearance poses a serious threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-880-3865.