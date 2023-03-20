Have you seen her? Police say the woman was last seen over the weekend on Greens Road in north Houston.

Missing woman with dementia last seen over the weekend in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in north Houston.

Houston police are looking for Elisa Duarte, who was reportedly last seen Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Greens Road near Imperial Valley.

Duarte has been diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded shirt with the word "Pooh" on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning Duarte's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.