The young boy was hit when gunshots interrupted evening worship service. Police are questioning if the shooting has anything to do with noise complaints the church received about two months ago.

11-year-old boy shot in the arm when bullets came through wall of church in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boy was shot in the arm when gunshots interrupted evening worship service at a church in southeast Houston.

Houston police officers responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenbrook United Methodist Church on Glen Valley Drive and Wilmerdean Street.

At the scene, they found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said the boy was inside the church, lying down and reading a book, when the shots were fired.

It appears there were other people there when the shots came through the church. An ABC13 crew saw an officer walking a few parishioners outside.

As officers walked the perimeter of the church, they found several shell casings about 300 feet away from the building, HPD said.

Detectives are now working to determine if the shooting was a targeted attack.

At this time, investigators are not calling it a hate crime, but they are questioning if the shooting has anything to do with noise complaints the church received about two months ago.

Police did not have any information about the suspect(s) in the shooting.

