At least 2 killed, multiple shot in shooting near flea market in north Harris County, HCSO says

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed in a shooting near a flea market in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 8729 Airline Drive where multiple people were shot, according to HCSO.

Deputies have not identified a suspect(s). This is a developing story.

