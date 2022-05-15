At least 2 killed, multiple shot in shooting near flea market in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were killed in a shooting near a flea market in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 8729 Airline Drive where multiple people were shot, according to HCSO.
Deputies have not identified a suspect(s). This is a developing story.
