14-year-old critical, 2 teens hurt after fight led to shootout at SE Houston gas station, HPD says

Police believe two groups got into a fight, and that's when gunshots were exchanged. Investigators reportedly found cash and drugs in a Chrysler 300, which was riddled with bullet holes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teenagers are in the hospital after a shootout at a convenience store in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Beamer Road near the South Beltway just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Chrysler 300 reportedly met up with another group in an SUV. At some point, a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

"We don't know exactly why they got in a scuffle, but somehow they did, and they both exchanged fire, as far as we know," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Everyone fled after the shooting, but deputy constables nearby reportedly heard the gunshots and followed the Chrysler 300. When deputies pulled the car over, they realized both teens had been shot.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and hand and the 17-year-old was shot in the arm, police said. They were both taken to the hospital.

"The Chrysler 300 has a lot of bullet holes in it and there was quite a bit of cash and some drugs in that vehicle, and also a weapon," Willkens said. He said investigators also found many shell casings outside the gas station.

A 14-year-old boy also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police believe he was in the SUV during the fight.

HPD said the 14-year-old is in critical condition.

Investigators said they hope surveillance video in the area will give them a better idea of exactly what happened.