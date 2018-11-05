STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Warehouse sale just in time for Thanksgiving

A warehouse in northwest Houston is the perfect place to stock up on necessities before hosting that big holiday dinner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chantal Warehouse has everything you need, from kitchen accessories to serving dishes. And you'll find it all at a steal.

The sale runs Friday through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The warehouse is located at 5425 North Sam Houston Pkwy. West, Houston, TX 77086. It's on the corner of Hollister Road and Beltway 8 North. Call 281-587-7880 for more information.

Patricia Lopez takes you inside the bargains on ABC13 Eyewitness News this morning.
