Shopping

Travis Scott's remixed Rockets gear sells out in minutes

EMBED <>More Videos

The 'Astroworld' artist's new Rockets remix gear blew up online, selling out in just minutes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans of Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets couldn't get enough of the 'Astroworld' artist's new NBA Remix designs.

Bleacher Report announced the sale of the new Rockets gear Tuesday night, and in mere minutes, Scott's remixed $250 red jersey sold out.



Two identical Rockets tees in black and white were on sale for $60. As of this publishing, only the white t-shirt is left for purchase.

There is no word on when more of Scott's Rockets remix designs will be available.

RELATED STORIES
Rapper Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest' makes its debut in Houston
ASTROWORLD: The best of Travis Scott's 'Wish You Were Here' tour in Houston
Travis Scott launches Space 2019 store moments before Astroworld festival
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonhouston rocketsrapperclothingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
911 calls show confusion in response to ITC tank fire
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Katy coach turns to Ted after bad oil change ruins Jeep
Former Cowboys star undergoing tests for throat cancer
Tips wanted after woman disappears near Splendora HS
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer
Show More
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
Video shows suspected racing crash that injured teen
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Naked woman crossing busy Florida freeway stuns drivers
Lawyers argue over who said what as teen to go on trial
More TOP STORIES News