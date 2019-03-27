Travis Scott's remixed Rockets gear sells out in minutes

Kicking off NBA Remix with a B/R @trvisXX x @mitchell_ness redesigned Houston Rockets jersey.



Shop NOW 🛒 https://t.co/94utFq72UK pic.twitter.com/3XTMTPA5Ro — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans of Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets couldn't get enough of theBleacher Report announced the sale of the new Rockets gear Tuesday night, and in mere minutes, Scott's remixed $250 red jersey sold out.Two identical Rockets tees in black and white were on sale for $60. As of this publishing, only the white t-shirt is left for purchase.There is no word on when more of Scott's Rockets remix designs will be available.