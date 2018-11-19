ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ASTROWORLD: The best of Travis Scott's 'Wish You Were Here' tour in Houston

Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
About 40,000 fans attended Travis Scott's first stop on the ASTROWORLD - WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR in his hometown of Houston.

This debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store, Space 2019, just moments before the festival to the wonderful line-up of performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
RELATED: Houston Mayor honors Rapper Travis Scott and proclaims Nov. 18 "Astroworld Day"
RELATED: Travis Scott launches Space 2019 store moments before Astroworld festival
RELATED: Rapper Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest' makes its debut in Houston
