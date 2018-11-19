HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --About 40,000 fans attended Travis Scott's first stop on the ASTROWORLD - WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR in his hometown of Houston.
This debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store, Space 2019, just moments before the festival to the wonderful line-up of performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
