Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival

Travis Scott opened a weekend pop-up shop in Rice Village called Space 2019.Scott's store launch happened moments before his greatly anticipatedfestival.He is set to officially open a Space 2019 store sometime in 2019.The festival was a sold out event.The inaugural festival took place across the street from the former home of Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968.Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.Space 2019 is located at 2408 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005