After a lot of anticipation, the inaugural "Astroworld Fest" made it's debut outside of NRG Park.The event is a one-day music festival and the brain child of Houston native and rapper, Travis Scott.Tens of thousands of people attended the music fest. Some of the hottest in hip hop performed, including Lil' Wayne and Post Malone.The fest took place across the street from the former home of the Astroworld Amusement Park. Scott said this was his "childhood dream" to introduce Astroworld to the world."We're here, we're having a good time, everybody's vibin'. Great experience, yeah," said Justin Brooks, who traveled here all the way from Washington, D.C.Derrick Joseph, who also attended the fest, says, "This is crazy for us to experience. This is a blessing... Travis Scott, he's the man."Houston police, along with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, were also on scene to make sure everything stayed under control.Ultimately, some people trying to get tickets got scammed.Angie Acuna didn't get in after she purchased an already bought ticket."They're telling me that it's already been scanned at 11:54 a.m. and I'm like, 'How is that possible? Nobody else had access to the ticket but me," says Acuna.Maissa Werma drove all the way from Odessa to be here, only to find he too was scammed."I'm so far, I've been anticipating this for so long, I've been grinding in school trying to make sure all my grades are good, like, this is the thing keeping me going, moment to moment, and now I don't know what to do," says Werma.Some people say they were able to find tickets through StubHub.ABC13 reached out to even organizers for comment, but haven't heard back.