STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

SCAN AND GO: In-store apps for speedier shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

These store apps may speed up your shopping.

By
It used to be that self-checkout was one of the biggest changes when shopping in stores. But now several high-tech options are making for an easier and faster shop-and-go experience.

When she can, shopper Julia Karoly uses her phone to shop in stores.

After downloading her grocery store's app, Karoly scans each item, then scans her phone to check out, and she's done.

"I'm all about convenience. I really like it," Karoly said.

High-tech trends in shopping may be driving a specific group of consumers coined Spendsetters.

A consumer survey finds that nearly a third of all shoppers fall into this group and nearly half of millennials.


Grocery analyst Phil Lempert says nearly every industry is accommodating this speedy set.

"What they live and breathe for is being able to get in and out of a store really quickly using technology," Lempert explains.

Eighty-six percent of those surveyed say they've left a store because of long lines, costing businesses more than $37 billion a year.

Houston area Kroger grocery stores have recently expanded their "Scan, Bag, Go" program to 14 stores just this week.

"Customers can scan using their personal device or a Kroger device in store, scan their groceries, bag them based on their preferences and go," said Sparkle Anderson, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger.


Kroger also offers a pick-up service and home delivery at 80 stores across Houston.

In many cases, there will still be the more traditional low-tech options, too.

"We'll continue to keep main checkout lanes, self-check out lanes, in addition to Scan, Bag, Go," Anderson said.

Some retailers say that with time as the new currency, this trend will grow.

It's predicted that by the year 2020, 56 percent of all consumers are expected to use in-store mobile payments. However, experts caution that sometimes convenience, like cashless shopping, can lead to scanning too quickly without thinking about what you're buying.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingstretch your dollarappstechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Amazon helps Spring couple turn hobby into $150,000 business
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
7 must-have products for people who love pumpkin spice
How to stop pet-hair covered items from ruining your washer
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Mom figures out what all moms wish they could shop for
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Target 'Fun Run' offers weeklong specials and discounts
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man charged in 4-year-old girl's murder sentenced to 60 years
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Houston police arrest 54 for prostitution in a month
Stafford to be home to Houston area's first In-N-Out Burger
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin
Baby dies in house fire day after his parents got married
Show More
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Woman on vacation attacked by shark while fishing in Bahamas
Wrong way driver killed in crash with big rig on Hwy 290
Judge to decide if Bill Cosby goes to prison for sex assault
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
More News