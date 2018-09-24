SCAN AND GO: In-store apps for speedier shopping

It used to be that self-checkout was one of the biggest changes when shopping in stores. But now several high-tech options are making for an easier and faster shop-and-go experience.When she can, shopper Julia Karoly uses her phone to shop in stores.After downloading her grocery store's app, Karoly scans each item, then scans her phone to check out, and she's done."I'm all about convenience. I really like it," Karoly said.High-tech trends in shopping may be driving a specific group of consumers coined Spendsetters.A consumer survey finds that nearly a third of all shoppers fall into this group and nearly half of millennials.Grocery analyst Phil Lempert says nearly every industry is accommodating this speedy set."What they live and breathe for is being able to get in and out of a store really quickly using technology," Lempert explains.Eighty-six percent of those surveyed say they've left a store because of long lines, costing businesses more than $37 billion a year.Houston area Kroger grocery stores have recently expanded their "Scan, Bag, Go" program to 14 stores just this week."Customers can scan using their personal device or a Kroger device in store, scan their groceries, bag them based on their preferences and go," said Sparkle Anderson, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger.Kroger also offers a pick-up service and home delivery at 80 stores across Houston.In many cases, there will still be the more traditional low-tech options, too."We'll continue to keep main checkout lanes, self-check out lanes, in addition to Scan, Bag, Go," Anderson said.Some retailers say that with time as the new currency, this trend will grow.It's predicted that by the year 2020, 56 percent of all consumers are expected to use in-store mobile payments. However, experts caution that sometimes convenience, like cashless shopping, can lead to scanning too quickly without thinking about what you're buying.