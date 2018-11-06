Do double duty while getting your groceries, now that there's a clothing line for sale at Kroger.Kroger Marketplace has launched a new line of clothing for the entire family with pieces for $19 and under.At the Kroger Marketplace off Cypresswood, shoppers can find long-sleeves for $14, tees for $8 and flannels for only $19."Eighty percent of the items in the line are $19 or less. Joe Mimran is the brains behind the brand. He's best known for Club Monaco," said Sparkle Anderson, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Houston Division of Kroger.A price-point like this makes it a one-stop-shop for the entire family."The Dip line is for the entire family -- toddlers, baby clothes, mom, dad, teens. We hope everyone will check it out," Anderson said.There are higher-end pieces like a bomber jacket for just over $30 and children's clothes for $10, $16, and $12. There are tees for as low as $4."It's really made to be easy on the costumer's wallet, while also easy for them to dip in and dip out," said Anderson.The Dip line is only available at the 17 Kroger Marketplace locations in the greater Houston area.