- Looking to finally join the Instant Pot craze? You can get a third generation Instant Pot with an Amazon Echo for 55 percent off at just $89.
- We've some amazing stories of people using online DNA tests to find lost family members and learn more about themselves. You can purchase an Ancestry DNA test for 51 percent off only $49.
- Ready to get back in shape? Save up to 40 percent on bags, clothing, and accessories from Under Armour.
- Need some new jeans? Save up to 30 percent on select denim and bottoms from Levi's, Haggar, and more.
- Need some really good nights of sleep? These noise-masking buds from Bose are designed to help you sleep better at night. Whether it's a snoring partner or noisy street that's keeping you awake, these comfortable buds come pre-loaded with soothing sounds to help you relax and fall asleep faster. You can get them today for $199, they were originally $249.
- Wanting to work on your smile and dental hygiene? You can this Waterpik for 57 percent off at only $39.93.
- Want to get away? Save big on carry-on and check-in sized luggage from Samsonite. Some of the sets are over 70 percent off.
- If you're looking for clearer skin Proactive skin care sets are on sale. You can get them up to 30 percent off here.
How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day
It's like Christmas in July! Here are the best deals for the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Related topics:
shoppingamazonstretch your dollaronline shopping
shoppingamazonstretch your dollaronline shopping
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News