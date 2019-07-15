stretch your dollar

How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

By
It's like Christmas in July! Here are the best deals for the Amazon Prime Day sale.



EMBED More News Videos

It's like Christmas in July! Here are the best deals for the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonstretch your dollaronline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News