Grab these amazing wireless earbuds on sale this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Amazon's Big Deal Days is here! From October 10-11 you can score on major deals and start your Christmas shopping early. This Big Deal Days we've put together a roundup of discounts on noise-canceling earbuds. Whether you're looking to listen to your favorite tunes or looking for a way to find some peace and quiet, we've got the best deals on Amazon right here.

Check out more of our top picks during this two-day shopping event. Don't have Prime? Sign up here.

Apple Airpods

Airpods are on sale! Listen to your favorite songs and get up to 2x more noise cancellation with the newest model. Get your Airpods, whether it be 2nd gen, 3rd gen, Pro, or Pro Max, for up to 25% off.

JBL Tour PRO+ Wireless Earbuds

The JBL Tour PRO+ TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are 55% off right now with this exclusive early deal. These earbuds come equipped with Google Assistant and Alexa Built-In. They keep up to 32 hours of battery life which means you can stay connected all day without carrying around a charger.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II has over 4 stars with over 7,000 ratings making it Amazon's Choice for you. These earbuds come with active noise cancelling technology and personalized noise cancellation and sound. These earbuds were made with comfort in mind, so they stay put no matter what you're doing. Visit the Bose online store to check out even more deals, including Donald Glover's/Childish Gambino's favorite Quiet Comfort Ultra

Senheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds

The Senheister CX Plus offers superior sound and is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer. It's now at 35% off. You can also exchange the earbud tips if they don't fit you, making it a great gift for the audiophile in your life.

