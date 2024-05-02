The Our Place spring sale is here, with cookware up to 40% off

The Our Place spring sale is back and bestsellers in both cookware and dinnerware are up to 40% off. Fan favorites like the Always Pan which replaces 10 different pieces of cookware, is up to $40 off, and the Wonder Oven which works as both an air fryer and toaster oven is down to just $165. Keep reading for other top discounts from the Our Place spring sale.

Deals expire soon, so shop now before these offers run out.

The best deals from the Our Place spring sale

15% off Our Place Wonder Oven $165

$195 Shop now at Our Place

Available in five colors, this oven can be used as both an air fryer and a toaster oven. According to the brand, The oven preheats 75% faster and cooks 30% faster than traditional ovens. It can roast, toast, boil and even reheat your meals.

26% off Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $110

$150 Shop now at Our Place

This Always Pan can do everything from straining, steaming and braising to baking your meals. It can replace 10 pieces of traditional cookware, according to the brand. I have the original version of this pan and love that I can use it to sear my burgers, cook pasta or make my morning eggs.

35% off Our Place Cookware Set Pro $395

$610 Shop now at Our Place

Sort out all your cooking needs with this 4-piece set which comes with both full-size and mini versions of the Always Plan and Perfect Pot. Each piece of cookware is made with aluminum, which should help with even heat distribution, according to the brand.

40% off Our Place Griddle Pan $75

$125 Shop now at Our Place

The Griddle Pan is a nonstick sheet pan that doubles as a stovetop griddle. It's available in multiple colors and two sizes. The pan has side handles which make it easy to grip with oven mitts, according to the brand.

8% off Our Place Splendor Blender $115

$125 Shop now at Our Place

Use this blender to puree whatever you need under 45 seconds or less. Make dips, smoothies, soups and more with ease - you'll also like that this blender essentially cleans itself. Just pop in a little soap, and water, hit the button and watch it clean up its blades.

For more options, check out the entire Our Place spring sale.

