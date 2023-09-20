By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

If you're a home cook, there's a good chance you've heard of air fryers. These cooking appliances produce crispy and moist food without having to fry it in oil, giving foodies a healthier way to eat fried foods.

With popularity comes choices. So we're highlighting the 5 most wished-for air fryers on Amazon. These 5 choices below were the most added to wishlists and registries and all have thousands and thousands of reviews.

1. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

This air fryer is the #1 Best Seller in the Air Fryer category on Amazon. This 4-quart cooker is the perfect size for small spaces and will fit 2 lbs of french fries. It also comes with a 20-recipe booklet that will help inspire your next fry.

Image credit: Amazon

2. COSORI Air Fryer

The Corsori is a smart air fryer for those who want a more elevated look on their kitchen counter. What really sets this air fryer apart is its ability to be programmed remotely through your smartphone. You can even keep up with meal progress via its smart notifications. Grab this top seller in sage green, white and black!

Image credit: Amazon

3. Ninja DZ201

Have two items you want to air fry for dinner? The Ninja DZ201 is an 8-quart model with independent frying baskets that allow you to cook 2 foods at the same time. Get your cooking done more efficiently with this model. With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this Ninja is helping home chefs perfectly fry their meals.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer

For those air frying for a big family or group, the Nuwave Brio 15.5 Quart Air Fryer is a popular choice. This air fryer has 4 rack positions that can cook a wide range of foods. One of its most unique features is the integrated digital smart thermometer which stops the cooking process once the food reaches your desired temp. Never overcook your steaks again with this air fryer rotisserie oven.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1

Coming in at #5 is the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1. This stainless steel air fryer comes ready to cook, with a short preheating time that gets you cooking faster. This appliance has over 25,000 reviews on Amazon, and you can also get it in different sizes including the Vortex Plus which comes with a cooking window so you watch as your food magically cooks to a perfect crisp.

Image credit: Amazon