Police looking for suspect's vehicle involved in shootout with HPD officer in southeast Houston

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting at 4510 Idaho in southeast Houston. An officer fired at an armed suspect. Suspect fled in his vehicle and unknown he was struck. No reports officers injured No other info. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/vlv0SrZ9vu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 6, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police were already in the southeast Houston area responding to a disturbance call early Monday morning when they said they heard more shots being fired.The shots were heard at about 12:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of Idaho Street and Cullen.When the officers got to Idaho, they said they saw a white 2000 model Ford Expedition driving past the street. The passenger in the SUV took out a gun and pointed it at an officer.In response, the officer took out his gun and fired several times, according to police. The SUV kept driving as police said the passenger shot at the officer multiple times.The officer was not hit and it is not clear if anyone in the SUV was shot."We have reports of approximately 15 rounds, but that's still very preliminary information. We don't know if those are from the gunshots that the officer heard in combination with the officer discharging, as well as the suspect also discharging their weapon," said HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher.The people in the white Expedition got away. HPD said they have surveillance video of the SUV, as well as body camera video, which will be released in 30 days, per HPD policy.Hatcher said the officer who fired his gun has been with the department for two years.